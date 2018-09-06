Report: NFL Owners Interested In No Discipline For Players Who Protest Anthem

NFL owners reportedly prepared to waive discipline for protests if union endorses standing for anthem

By Scooby Axson
September 06, 2018

Some NFL owners are interested in a possible agreement with the NFL Players Association where discipline would be waived for any player protesting during the national anthem, reports the Washington Post.

The proposal is based on the contingency that the players union endorses players standing for the anthem.

It is not clear if any deal will be reached by the time the season starts on Thursday night.

In May, NFL owners voted on a new national anthem policy, removing a requirement for players to be on the field for the anthem, and giving the players the option to stay in the locker room.

Teams who did not adhere to the policy and "do not show proper respect for the flag and Anthem” on the sidelines were subject to fines.

This news of a possible anthem resolution comes on the heels of a new campaign by Nike, the league's official apparel provider, featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who in 2016 started the protests by sitting and then taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem.

Kaeperick, who is the face of Nike's 30th anniversary of the "Just Do It" campaign, said that he was protesting to shed light on racial equaility and police brutality.

Kaepernick, 30, has not played since the 2016 season and filed a grievance last October against NFL owners for collusion, claiming they schemed to keep him off the football field because of his protests, not his football playing ability.

An arbitrator recently denied the NFL's request to dismiss Kaepernick's collusion complaint.

