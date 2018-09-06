Report: Steelers Won't Rescind Le’Veon Bell Franchise Tender

Le'Veon Bell's $14.54 million franchise tender reportedly won't be rescinded by the Steelers

By Scooby Axson
September 06, 2018

The Pittsburgh Steelers won't rescind the franchise tender of running back Le'Veon Bell, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

Bell has not signed the tender, valued at $14.54 million, and has not reported to the team. He has until Week 10 to show up if he wants to earn accrued year toward free agency.

The Steelers open the 2018 season on Sunday against the Clevleand Browns.

If a team rescinds any franchise tender, the player becomes a free agent and can sign with any team.

The Steelers said this week that they were "disappointed" that Bell had not re-joined his teammates in preparation for the season and added that the coaching staff will continue to "focus on preparing the players" for Cleveland.

If Bell does not play Sunday, he is at risk at forfeiting $855,000 in salary.

Whether Bell reports or not, some of his teammates are frustrated with the three-time Pro Bowler.

"What do you do? Here's a guy who does't give a damn, I guess so we'll treat it as such. I just hate it came to this," Steelers guard Ramon Foster said, via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "He's making seven times what I make twice as much as Al (Villanueva) is making and we're the guys who do it for him."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)