Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin Leaves Broncos Game Early With MCL sprain

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin had zero catches before he left the game. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 09, 2018

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin suffered an MCL sprain that forced him to exit Sunday's game against the Broncos early, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters.

Baldwin went down in the first quarter and was tended to by medical staff, but he returned later in the first half, according to ESPN.

He had zero catches before he left the game. 

The 29-year-old has led the Seahawks receiving corps in yards since 2014 and had recorded the second-most yards in 2013 behind Golden Tate. Last season, Baldwin had 75 receptions for 991 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games. 

Baldwin was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2011. 

He missed time at training camp with a left knee injury, but this injury came in the opposite knee.

The Broncos beat the Seahawks 27–24. 

