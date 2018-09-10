Titans tight end Delanie Walker is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's 27–20 loss to the Dolphins, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Walker suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage as well. He was injured after making a catch when his right leg became trapped as he was tackled with around three minutes remaining in the game. He was carted off the field with his right leg in an air cast.

The 34-year-old Walker is in his 13th season in the league. He recorded 74 receptions for 807 yards and three touchdowns and was named to his third-straight Pro Bowl last season. Walker was drafted by the 49ers in the sixth round of the 2006 NFL draft, and he's played with the Titans since 2013.

Before exiting Sunday's game Walker had four receptions for 52 yards.

The Titans next host the Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.