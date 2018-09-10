How to Watch Rams vs. Raiders: Monday Night Football Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Here's how to watch Rams vs. Raiders in Week 1 on Monday, Sept. 10.

By Scooby Axson
September 10, 2018

A new era in Oakland begins Monday night as Jon Gruden and the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Rams in the second half of Monday Night Football's doubleheader.

The Raiders, who went 6–10 last season, made news for trading away Khalil Mack after he did not participate in training camp and demanded a new deal.

Oakland dealt Mack to the Chicago Bears, who susbsequently signed him to a six-year extension worth $141 million with $90 million in guarantees.

The Rams are starting its second season under head coach Sean McVay and have upgraded their roster on the defensive side of the ball.

Los Angeles brought in Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib and Ndamukong Suh, while adding wide receiver Brandin Cooks as another weapon for quarterback Jared Goff.

Here's how to watch:

Time: 10:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. It is also available on WatchESPN.

Next three games:

Rams: vs. Cardinals (9/16), vs. Chargers (9/23), vs. Vikings (9/27)

Raiders: at Broncos (9/16), at Dolphins (9/23), vs. Browns (9/30)

