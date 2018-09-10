NFL News and Rumors: Latest Updates as Week 1 Wraps Up

The majority of the NFL has played one game this season. How are teams reacting to what went down in Week 1?

By Khadrice Rollins
September 10, 2018

As Week 1 of the NFL season comes to an end, teams already have plenty of big decisions to navigate.

For 28 of the league's 32 teams, Monday was the start of Week 2 and a time to start making roster moves based off what transpired in the season openers. While some teams will be forced to replace players who suffered season-ending injuries, other teams are just trying to sure up their depth and address position groups that might not have performed too well in the first game.

After a tie against the Browns in Week 1, the Steelers are still waiting to see if and when running back Le'Veon Bell returns from his holdout. Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette missed most of Sunday's win against the Giants because of a hamstring injury. Packers star Aaron Rodgers is going to be trying to get back to 100% after an injury scare during Sunday night's comeback win over the Bears.

Catch up on the latest news and rumors from across the league below.

• The Eagles are working out wide receiver Breshad Perriman, a 2015 first-round pick from the Ravens (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com), along with wide receiver Kamar Aiken, who was in training camp with Philadelphia. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The 49ers are working out former Colts linebacker Erik Walden and former Saints linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The Falcons placed safety Keanu Neal on injured reserve and signed defensive end Steven Means. (Official)

• Titans tight end Delanie Walker suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins and is not expected to play again in 2018. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• There is "cautious optimism" for Buccaneers corner back Vernon Hargreaves as he gets an MRI Monday after missing the end of Sunday's win over the Saints because of a shoulder injury. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Cowboys are going to sign former Texans guard Xavier Su’a-Filo. (Schwartz and Feinsod)

• The Jaguars are working out tight end Jace Amaro. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson is expected to be out at between four and six weeks with a concussion. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Texans tackle Seantrel Henderson is out for the season and will have ankle surgery Tuesday. (Official)

• The Falcons are signing former Eagles linebacker Corey Nelson as insurance for starter Deion Jones, who was held out of practice Monday as he deals with a foot injury. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)