As Week 1 of the NFL season comes to an end, teams already have plenty of big decisions to navigate.

For 28 of the league's 32 teams, Monday was the start of Week 2 and a time to start making roster moves based off what transpired in the season openers. While some teams will be forced to replace players who suffered season-ending injuries, other teams are just trying to sure up their depth and address position groups that might not have performed too well in the first game.

After a tie against the Browns in Week 1, the Steelers are still waiting to see if and when running back Le'Veon Bell returns from his holdout. Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette missed most of Sunday's win against the Giants because of a hamstring injury. Packers star Aaron Rodgers is going to be trying to get back to 100% after an injury scare during Sunday night's comeback win over the Bears.

Catch up on the latest news and rumors from across the league below.

• The Eagles are working out wide receiver Breshad Perriman, a 2015 first-round pick from the Ravens (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com), along with wide receiver Kamar Aiken, who was in training camp with Philadelphia. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The 49ers are working out former Colts linebacker Erik Walden and former Saints linebacker Hau'oli Kikaha. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• The Falcons placed safety Keanu Neal on injured reserve and signed defensive end Steven Means. (Official)

• Titans tight end Delanie Walker suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins and is not expected to play again in 2018. (Adam Schefter, ESPN.com)

• There is "cautious optimism" for Buccaneers corner back Vernon Hargreaves as he gets an MRI Monday after missing the end of Sunday's win over the Saints because of a shoulder injury. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The Cowboys are going to sign former Texans guard Xavier Su’a-Filo. (Schwartz and Feinsod)

• The Jaguars are working out tight end Jace Amaro. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson is expected to be out at between four and six weeks with a concussion. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• Texans tackle Seantrel Henderson is out for the season and will have ankle surgery Tuesday. (Official)

• The Falcons are signing former Eagles linebacker Corey Nelson as insurance for starter Deion Jones, who was held out of practice Monday as he deals with a foot injury. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)