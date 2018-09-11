Greg Olsen will be evaluated on a monthly basis after re-fracturing his right foot during the Panthers' win over the Cowboys on Sunday, the team announced Tuesday.

As of now, the team says there are no plans for surgery.

Last season, Olsen spent time on injured reserve after suffering a Jones fracture in his right foot in Week 2. When he returned, he was injured again in his first game back against the Jets in Week 12, and had to miss another week before coming back for good in Week 14 to play out the rest season.

With Olsen down, Carolina will look to Chris Manhertz and Ian Thomas to fill in at tight end. Quarterback Cam Newton is also likely to rely more on running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receivers Devin Funchess, Jarius Wright and Torrey Smith since Olsen has been his top passing target over the last few seasons.

When Olsen returned from injury last season, he had mixed results. He had nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in a win against the Packers and eight catches for 107 yards and a score in the wild card playoff loss to the Saints. However, in games against the Buccaneers and Falcons to close the regular season, he combined for four catches and 37 yards. The three-time Pro Bowler is in his 12th NFL season.

The Panthers are 1-0 and face the Falcons in Atlanta in Week 2.