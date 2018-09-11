Panthers TE Greg Olsen Re-Fractured Right Foot vs. Cowboys

The Panthers tight end missed nine games after suffering a Jones fracture in his right foot last season.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 11, 2018

Greg Olsen will be evaluated on a monthly basis after re-fracturing his right foot during the Panthers' win over the Cowboys on Sunday, the team announced Tuesday.

As of now, the team says there are no plans for surgery.

Last season, Olsen spent time on injured reserve after suffering a Jones fracture in his right foot in Week 2. When he returned, he was injured again in his first game back against the Jets in Week 12, and had to miss another week before coming back for good in Week 14 to play out the rest season.

With Olsen down, Carolina will look to Chris Manhertz and Ian Thomas to fill in at tight end. Quarterback Cam Newton is also likely to rely more on running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receivers Devin Funchess, Jarius Wright and Torrey Smith since Olsen has been his top passing target over the last few seasons.

When Olsen returned from injury last season, he had mixed results. He had nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in a win against the Packers and eight catches for 107 yards and a score in the wild card playoff loss to the Saints. However, in games against the Buccaneers and Falcons to close the regular season, he combined for four catches and 37 yards. The three-time Pro Bowler is in his 12th NFL season.

The Panthers are 1-0 and face the Falcons in Atlanta in Week 2.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)