Watch: Rams Head Coach Sean McVay Recalls Every Play of Coaching Career in Incredible Detail

A play from Week 7 in 2015? Sean McVay can tell you exactly what happened.

By Emily Caron
September 12, 2018

Rams head coach Sean McVay has a knack for remembering things, especially when it comes to football. McVay is known for his ability to recall ridiculous amounts of detail on every play of his coaching career, so Bleacher Report put the coach's memory to the test in a video released Wednesday.

The questions went as far back as Week 7 of the 2015 season and McVay still aced it.

Watch the video below:

McVay's Rams opened the season with a 33-13 Monday night win over the Raiders. Los Angeles will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)