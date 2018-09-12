Rams head coach Sean McVay has a knack for remembering things, especially when it comes to football. McVay is known for his ability to recall ridiculous amounts of detail on every play of his coaching career, so Bleacher Report put the coach's memory to the test in a video released Wednesday.

The questions went as far back as Week 7 of the 2015 season and McVay still aced it.

Watch the video below:

Rams HC Sean McVay literally remembers every play of his coaching career 😲 pic.twitter.com/r9gC2mcajM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2018

McVay's Rams opened the season with a 33-13 Monday night win over the Raiders. Los Angeles will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.