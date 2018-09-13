Ravens Linebacker C.J. Mosley Carted Off in First Quarter vs. Bengals

The Ravens drafted Mosley with the No. 17 pick in 2014.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 13, 2018

Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley was carted to the locker room early in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Bengals and is being evaluated for a knee injury, the team announced.

Mosley has been a key piece of Baltimore's defense since the team drafted him out of Alabama with the No. 17 pick in 2014.

After Mosley exited the game, the Bengals went on to score the game's first touchdown when Andy Dalton connected with A.J. Green on a four-yard pass.

Mosley, a three-time Pro Bowler, has only missed two games in his entire career, and both came during the 2016 season. He is in the final year of his contract and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports the Ravens and Mosley have not been close on agreeing to an extension.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)