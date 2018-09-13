Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley was carted to the locker room early in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Bengals and is being evaluated for a knee injury, the team announced.

Mosley has been a key piece of Baltimore's defense since the team drafted him out of Alabama with the No. 17 pick in 2014.

After Mosley exited the game, the Bengals went on to score the game's first touchdown when Andy Dalton connected with A.J. Green on a four-yard pass.

Mosley, a three-time Pro Bowler, has only missed two games in his entire career, and both came during the 2016 season. He is in the final year of his contract and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports the Ravens and Mosley have not been close on agreeing to an extension.