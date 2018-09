Bengals running back Joe Mixon is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Ravens, the team announced.

The second-year back left the game in the third quarter with a right knee injury.

Mixon has 14 carries for 48 yards in the game and Cincinnati holds a lead.

With Mixon down, the Bengals will rely on Giovani Bernard to handle rushing duties. Bernard has four carries for 24 yards and four catches for 15 yards so far in the game.