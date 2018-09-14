Devonta Freeman Out With Knee Injury vs. Panthers, Tevin Coleman in

Freeman was ruled out for Sunday's game after missing practice this week.

By Jenna West
September 14, 2018

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman will miss Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a knee injury, the team announced Friday.

Freeman was ruled out for the Falcons home-opener after missing practice all week. The running back sustained the injury when he was hit late in the Falcons' 18-12 loss to the Eagles last week. 

The 26-year-old recorded six carries for 36 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards on three catches in the season-opener. 

Left guard Ben Garland will also miss Sunday's game due to a calf injury. Wide receiver Russell Gage is out with a knee injury. Rusher Tevin Coleman will play in place of Freeman.

The Falcons play the Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

