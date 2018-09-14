The Bengals reportedly "fear" Joe Mixon may need arthroscopic knee injury, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Mixon will reportedly get a second opinion on the diagnosis before moving forward with surgery.

Mixon exited during the first half of Thursday night's game against Baltimore with a hurt knee, returning after halftime. He rushed for 84 yards on 21 carries in the Bengals' victory, playing a key role in the fourth quarter.

A second-round pick in the 2017 draft, Mixon averaged 3.5 yards per carry as a rookie and rushed for 626 yards. He also added four touchdowns. Seven-year veteran Giovani Bernard is expected to get the starting nod in Mixon's absence.