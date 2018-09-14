Report: Bengals 'Fear' Joe Mixon May Need Arthroscopic Knee Surgery

Mixon tallied 84 rushing yards in Thursday's win over Baltimore. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 14, 2018

The Bengals reportedly "fear" Joe Mixon may need arthroscopic knee injury, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Mixon will reportedly get a second opinion on the diagnosis before moving forward with surgery.

Mixon exited during the first half of Thursday night's game against Baltimore with a hurt knee, returning after halftime. He rushed for 84 yards on 21 carries in the Bengals' victory, playing a key role in the fourth quarter.

A second-round pick in the 2017 draft, Mixon averaged 3.5 yards per carry as a rookie and rushed for 626 yards. He also added four touchdowns. Seven-year veteran Giovani Bernard is expected to get the starting nod in Mixon's absence.

