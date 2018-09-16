Cam Newton suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Sunday as he slid to the ground following a first-down run against the Falcons. Damontae Kazee delivered the hit to Newton's head and was ejected from the game.

Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith retaliated against Kazee, quickly running past Newton to deliver a shove against the Falcons safety. Smith received a personal foul penalty on the play, but was not ejected.

You can watch Kazee's hit on Newton below.

#Falcons safety Damontae Kazee was ejected after a very late hit on #Panthers QB Cam Newton.



The hit on Newton didn't slow Carolina's offense. The Panthers notched a touchdown on the drive, with Newton finding Jarius Wright for a 5-yard score.

It looks like there has been no love lost between the two NFC South rivals.