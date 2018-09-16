How to Watch Chiefs vs. Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Chiefs vs. Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 16.

By Michael Shapiro
September 16, 2018

The Steelers will host the Chiefs on Sunday as Pittsburgh aims for its first win of 2018. Kickoff from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh is slated for 1:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh slogged to a tie with Cleveland in Week 1 by ending the 15-minute overtime period tied at 21-21. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger struggled throughout and threw three interceptions. The Steelers' running game didn't slip without Le'Veon Bell, though, as James Connor tallied 135 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. 

The Chiefs offense blitzed the Chargers in Kansas City's season opener by sprinting to a 38-28 road victory. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for four touchdowns along with 256 yards passing. Receiver Tyreke Hill caught two touchdowns and added another score via punt return. 

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET 

TV: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games: 

Steelers: at Buccaneers (9/24); vs. Ravens (9/30); vs. Falcons (10/7)

Chiefs: vs. 49ers (9/23); at Broncos (10/1); vs. Jaguars (10/7)

