Report: Jaguars LT Cam Robinson Out For Season With Torn ACL

Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is reportedly done for the season with a torn ACL  

By Scooby Axson
September 17, 2018

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson will miss the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL in his left knee, reports NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

According to the report, an MRI taken last night confirmed the injury.

Robinson was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's 31–20 win over the New England Patriots.

Robinson has been a mainstay in the Jaguars lineup since he was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft, starting each of the 17 games he has appeared in.

Josh Wells, an undrafted fourth-year player, took Robinson's place in the lineup.

Jacksonville (2–0) next take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

