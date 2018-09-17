How to Watch Seahawks vs. Bears: Monday Night Football Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Here's how to watch Seahawks vs. Bears on Monday Night Football on Sept. 17.

By Scooby Axson
September 17, 2018

The Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears look for their first victories of the season when they meet in a Monday Night Football clash at Soldier Field.

The Seahawks were beaten 27–24 by the Denver Broncos in Week 1. The Chicago Bears opened the season by blowing a 17–0 lead to the Green Bay Packers and dropped the season opener 24-23.

Despite the loss for the Bears, the team is optimistic about its defense with the addition of All–Pro linebacker Khalil Mack. Chicago had four sacks against the Packers.

Seattle will be without three Pro Bowlers of its own for the game. Leading wide receiver Doug Baldwin (knee) and linebackers Bobby Wagner (groin) and K.J. Wright (knee) were all ruled out for the game.

Details on how to watch the game can be found below:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Seahawks: vs. Cowboys (9/23), at Cardinals (9/30), vs. Rams (10/7)

Bears: at Cardinals (9/23), vs. Buccaneers (9/30), at Dolphins (10/14)

