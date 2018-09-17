The Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears look for their first victories of the season when they meet in a Monday Night Football clash at Soldier Field.

The Seahawks were beaten 27–24 by the Denver Broncos in Week 1. The Chicago Bears opened the season by blowing a 17–0 lead to the Green Bay Packers and dropped the season opener 24-23.

Despite the loss for the Bears, the team is optimistic about its defense with the addition of All–Pro linebacker Khalil Mack. Chicago had four sacks against the Packers.

Seattle will be without three Pro Bowlers of its own for the game. Leading wide receiver Doug Baldwin (knee) and linebackers Bobby Wagner (groin) and K.J. Wright (knee) were all ruled out for the game.

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.

Next three games:

Seahawks: vs. Cowboys (9/23), at Cardinals (9/30), vs. Rams (10/7)

Bears: at Cardinals (9/23), vs. Buccaneers (9/30), at Dolphins (10/14)