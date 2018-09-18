Report: Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston Sued by Arizona Uber Driver

Winston will now face a lawsuit regarding his alleged sexual assault of his Uber driver.

By Emily Caron
September 18, 2018

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has been sued by the Arizona Uber driver who has accused him of sexual assault, the Tampa Bay Times reports

The Uber driver is only identified as Kate P. in federal court papers. She filed suit Tuesday, per the Times, alleging that Winston groped her when he grabbed her crotch in the drive-thru of a Mexican restaurant.

Winston is currently serving a three-game suspension for the incident after an eight-month NFL investigation determined that he touched the woman "in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent," and violated the NFL's personal conduct policy.

While Winston has not been criminally charged in the incident, the civil suit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona. The case features little new information but reiterates previously reported information about the incident.

"She [Kate] is unimpressed by his continued lack of honesty or awareness into his behavior," Kate's attorney, John Clune said. "Maybe a more direct financial penalty will get his attention. He needs to learn from this and have some genuine insight or pay the penalty. She knows that she might be just a speed bump for him in his football career, but she is not going to be a small one."

NFL
Jameis Winston Not Guaranteed Starting Spot Upon Return From Suspension

Winston had apologized to the driver after his suspension was announced.

"First and foremost, I would like to say I’m sorry to the Uber driver for the position I put you in. It is uncharacteristic of me and I genuinely apologize," he said. "In the past 2 1/2 years, my life has been filled with experiences, opportunities and events that have helped me grow, mature and learn, including the fact that I have eliminated alcohol from my life."

The lawsuit was announced as Winston approaches his the final game of his suspension.

Without Winston, the Bucs defeated the Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, to improve to 2-0 with Ryan Fitzpatrick starting under center.

Tampa Bay hosts the Steelers next week on Monday Night Football and will play at Chicago in Winston's first week back.

