Some NFL fans may soon be able to wear merchandise branded with a player’s “FitzMagic” nickname. But it won’t be fans of Ryan Fitzpatrick, the journeyman quarterback currently lighting it up for the Buccaneers.

No, last Wednesday, representatives for rookie Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick filed a trademark application for FitzMagic.

While Minkah is having himself a nice pro debut, it’s Ryan who observers have bestowed the FitzMagic nickname upon most frequently after he led Tampa Bay to upset victories over the Saints and Eagles.

FitzMagic, though, has been one of Minkah’s nicknames since high school, according to ESPN, when Ryan was having some of his least magical seasons in Buffalo and Tennessee.

The first documented usage of FitzMagic, according to the Palm Beach Post, is from a Buffalo News article on Nov. 29, 2010, after Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Bills into position for a game-tying field goal. They lost to the Steelers in overtime.