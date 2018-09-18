NFL Power Rankings Poll: Jaguars Take Over No. 1, Bengals Make Biggest Jump

  • If you beat No. 1, you become No. 1. At least that's the case for the Jaguars, after taking down the Patriots last week.
By The MMQB Staff
September 18, 2018

Did Week 2 confirm what we saw in Week 1, or do we now realize we had a few overreactions? Maybe it's a little of both. We have a new No. 1 this week after the Jaguars beat the Patriots in rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game. This week's MMQB Power Rankings Poll also has the Bengals making the biggest jump and the Steelers taking another drop.

This week's voters:

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist
Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer
Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer
Kalyn Kahler, Editorial Assistant
Bette Marston, Senior Producer
Mark Mravic, Executive Editor
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

 

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-0)


Last Week’s rank: 6
Points in poll: 250
Highest-place vote: 1 (3)
Lowest-place vote: 3 (1)
Last week’s result: Win vs. New England 31-20
Next game: vs. Tennessee

NFL
This Time Around, the Jaguars Weren’t Letting the Patriots Win

2. Los Angeles Rams (2-0)

Last Week’s rank: 5
Points in poll: 242
Highest-place vote: 1 (3)
Lowest-place vote: 7 (1)
Last week’s result: Win vs. Arizona 34-0
Next game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

 

3. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

Last Week’s rank: 7
Points in poll: 238
Highest-place vote: 1 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 5 (1)
Last week’s result: Win at Pittsburgh 42-37
Next game: vs. San Francisco

 

4. Minnesota Vikings (1-0-1)

Last Week’s rank: 4
Points in poll: 225
Highest-place vote: 1 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 7 (1)
Last week’s result: Tie at Green Bay 29-29
Next game: vs. Buffalo

 

5. New England Patriots (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 1
Points in poll: 223
Highest-place vote: 3 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 7 (1)
Last week’s result: Los at Jacksonville 31-20
Next game: at Detroit

 

6. Green Bay Packers (1-0-1)

Last Week’s rank: 3
Points in poll: 222
Highest-place vote: 2 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 7 (4)
Last week’s result: Tie vs. Minnesota 29-29
Next game: at Washington

 

7. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 2
Points in poll: 219
Highest-place vote: 4 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 9 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss at Tampa Bay 27-21
Next game: vs. Indianapolis

NFL
Bortles Unchained, Mahomes Unstoppable: Week 2 Was For Making Statements

8. Atlanta Falcons (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 8
Points in poll: 198
Highest-place vote: 4 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 12 (1)
Last week’s result: Win vs. Carolina 31-24
Next game: vs. New Orleans

 

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

Last Week’s rank: 15
Points in poll: 190
Highest-place vote: 8 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 11 (1)
Last week’s result: Win vs. Philadelphia 27-21
Next game: vs. Pittsburgh

 

10. Cincinnati Bengals (2-0)

Last Week’s rank: 23
Points in poll: 177
Highest-place vote: 8 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 15 (1)
Last week’s result: Win vs. Baltimore 34-23
Next game: at Carolina

 

11. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 12
Points in poll: 175
Highest-place vote: 9 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 15 (1)
Last week’s result: Win at Buffalo 31-20
Next game: at Los Angeles Rams

 

12. New Orleans Saints (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 13
Points in poll: 165
Highest-place vote: 8 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 19 (1)
Last week’s result: Win vs. Cleveland 21-18
Next game: at Atlanta

 

T-13. Carolina Panthers (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 10
Points in poll: 151
Highest-place vote: 10 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 23 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss at Atlanta 31-24
Next game: vs. Cincinnati

 

T-13. Denver Broncos (2-0)

Last Week’s rank: 20
Points in poll: 151
Highest-place vote: 11 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 16 (1)
Last week’s result: Win vs. Oakland 20-19
Next game: at Baltimore

 

15. Miami Dolphins (2-0)

Last Week’s rank: 19
Points in poll: 140
Highest-place vote: 13 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 18 (1)
Last week’s result: Win at New York Jets 20-12
Next game: vs. Oakland

 

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 9
Points in poll: 137
Highest-place vote: 12 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 22 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss vs. Kansas City 42-37
Next game: at Tampa Bay

 

17. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 25
Points in poll: 124
Highest-place vote: 13 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 24 (1)
Last week’s result: Win vs. New York Giants 20-13
Next game: at Seattle

NFL
After an 0-2 Start, the Giants May Already Regret Opting Not to Rebuild

18. San Francisco 49ers (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 11
Points in poll: 121
Highest-place vote: 14 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 21 (1)
Last week’s result: Win vs. Detroit 30-27
Next game: at Kansas City

 

19. Chicago Bears (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 21
Points in poll: 117
Highest-place vote: 17 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 21 (1)
Last week’s result: Win vs. Seattle 24-17
Next game: at Arizona

 

20. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 16
Points in poll: 108
Highest-place vote: 16 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 24 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss at Cincinnati 34-23
Next game: vs. Denver

 

21. Seattle Seahawks (0-2)

Last Week’s rank: 24
Points in poll: 90
Highest-place vote: 20 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 24 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss at Chicago 24-17
Next game: vs. Dallas

 

22. Tennessee Titans (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 28
Points in poll: 86
Highest-place vote: 15 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 25 (2)
Last week’s result: Win vs. Houston 20-17
Next game: at Jacksonville

 

23. Washington Redskins (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 18
Points in poll: 84
Highest-place vote: 16 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 27 (2)
Last week’s result: Loss vs. Indianapolis 21-9
Next game: vs. Green Bay

NFL
With the Bears Defense Dominating, All Eyes Turn to Trubisky

 

24. New York Jets (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 17
Points in poll: 80
Highest-place vote: 20 (2)
Lowest-place vote: 26 (2)
Last week’s result: Loss vs. Miami 20-12
Next game: at Cleveland

 

25. Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 27
Points in poll: 66
Highest-place vote: 21 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 26 (4)
Last week’s result: Win at Washington 21-9
Next game: at Philadelphia

 

26. Houston Texans (0-2)

Last Week’s rank: 14
Points in poll: 64
Highest-place vote: 20 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 28 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss at Tennessee 20-17
Next game: vs. New York Giants

 

27. Detroit Lions (0-2)

Last Week’s rank: 26
Points in poll: 45
Highest-place vote: 22 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 30 (2)
Last week’s result: Loss at San Francisco 30-27
Next game: vs. New England

 

28. New York Giants (0-2)

Last Week’s rank: 22
Points in poll: 41
Highest-place vote: 24 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 30 (2)
Last week’s result: Loss at Dallas 20-13
Next game: at Houston

 

29. Oakland Raiders (0-2)

Last Week’s rank: 29
Points in poll: 37
Highest-place vote: 27 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 31 (2)
Last week’s result: Loss at Denver 20-19
Next game: at Miami

 

30. Cleveland Browns (0-1-1)

Last Week’s rank: 30
Points in poll: 32
Highest-place vote: 27 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 31 (2)
Last week’s result: Loss at New Orleans 21-18
Next game: vs. New York Jets

 

31. Arizona Cardinals (0-2)

Last Week’s rank: 31
Points in poll: 16
Highest-place vote: 30 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 32 (1)
Last week’s result: Loss at Los Angeles Rams 34-0
Next game: vs. Chicago

 

32. Buffalo Bills (0-2)

Last Week’s rank: 32
Points in poll: 10
Highest-place vote: 30 (1)
Lowest-place vote: 32 (7)
Last week’s result: Loss vs. Los Angeles Chargers 31-20
Next game: at Minnesota

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

You May Like
NFL
Bortles Unchained, Mahomes Unstoppable: Week 2 Was For Making Statements
The Jaguars slayed their dragon (New England) by giving their quarterback the green light with the game on the line, while the Chiefs got a second straight touchdown eruption from the kid they’ve put their trust in. Plus notes and analysis on Josh Gordon’s fate, Matt Ryan’s Falcons, that Clay Matthews call, placekicking chaos and more on another frenetic Sunday in the NFL 
by Albert Breer

