Texas School Superintendent Regrets 'Black Quarterback' Comment About Deshaun Watson

Texas superintendent says he regrets saying "You can’t count on a black quarterback” when referring to Deshaun Watson.

By Scooby Axson
September 19, 2018

A Texas school superintendent says he regrets comments he made about Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson when he wrote “You can’t count on a black quarterback” in the comments section of an article posted on the Houston Chronicle's website.

Lynn Redden, the superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District in East Texas, commented on the last play of Sunday's game between the Texans and the Tennessee Titans when Watson with a chance to possibly tie the game, held on to the ball as the clock expired.

The Texans lost the game 27–20 dropping its record to 0-2.

Redden posted in the comments about the play saying, "That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I've seen in the NFL," and "When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback."

“Onalaska ISD regrets that an inappropriate comment has been attributed to the district’s superintendent," the school district said on its Facebook page. "The OISD does not condone negative comments or actions against any race. The district values every individual and therefore the district will take the appropriate measures to address the situation. expeditiously and completely.”

"I totally regret it," he said to the Houston Chronicle. "I wish it had never been posted."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)