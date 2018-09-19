A Texas school superintendent says he regrets comments he made about Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson when he wrote “You can’t count on a black quarterback” in the comments section of an article posted on the Houston Chronicle's website.

Lynn Redden, the superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District in East Texas, commented on the last play of Sunday's game between the Texans and the Tennessee Titans when Watson with a chance to possibly tie the game, held on to the ball as the clock expired.

The Texans lost the game 27–20 dropping its record to 0-2.

Redden posted in the comments about the play saying, "That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I've seen in the NFL," and "When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback."

“Onalaska ISD regrets that an inappropriate comment has been attributed to the district’s superintendent," the school district said on its Facebook page. "The OISD does not condone negative comments or actions against any race. The district values every individual and therefore the district will take the appropriate measures to address the situation. expeditiously and completely.”

"I totally regret it," he said to the Houston Chronicle. "I wish it had never been posted."