The Alliance of American Football announced the team names and logos for four of its eight teams on Thursday.

The new league is slated to start in February, with a 10-week schedule.

The announced team names are the Memphis Express, the Orlando Apollos, the Atlanta Legends and Birmingham Iron.

"The name stands for progression, passion and fun, which are all traits that I find in the everyday Memphian,” said Kosha Irby, President of the Express. “The city will be able to connect with this name and this identity because I think it truly represents not only today, but the future.” The red, white, and blue in the logo reflect Memphis’ place at the heart of America."

The Express will be coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary.

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Brad Childress will coach Atlanta, Birmingham is coached by Tim Lewis, while former college and NFL coach Steve Spurrier will lead the Orlando franchise.

The team names and logos of Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, and San Diego are set to be announed Sept. 25.