Cleveland Browns running back Carlos Hyde arrived for Thursday night's Browns-Jets game while waiting for the birth of his baby.

Hyde was seen stretching on the field after arriving from the hospital.

NFL Network's Omar Ruiz reported earlier in the evening that Hyde could potentially miss the game due to the impending birth of his child. Initially, Hyde was expected to come straight to the stadium from the hospital after the birth of his baby in time to play. Labor was induced last night.

Backup running back Duke Johnson Jr. could see playing time behind Hyde.

Baby watch continues, Carlos Hyde has arrived. He’s stretching, but I’m told the baby has yet to arrive pic.twitter.com/qqzwSfKhrv — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) September 20, 2018

The Browns are 0-1-1 through the first two weeks of the season. They tied 21-21 with the Steelers in Week 1 before losing 21-18 to the Saints last week.

Kickoff for Thursday night's Browns-Jets game is slated for 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network.