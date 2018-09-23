Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon will not play in Sunday night's game against the Lions, the team announced.

New England acquired Gordon on Monday in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

Gordon missed last week's game against the Saints after re-aggravating a hamstring injury that had plagued him during the preseason.

Gordon's one catch this season was a 17-yard game-tying touchdown in Cleveland's Week 1 tie against the Steelers.

The Patriots are 1-1 and coming off a 31-20 road loss to the Jaguars. Sunday's game is also on the road and features New England's former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who is the coach for 0-2 Detroit.