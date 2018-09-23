The Patriots acquired Josh Gordon fro the Browns on Monday.
Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon will not play in Sunday night's game against the Lions, the team announced.
Gordon missed last week's game against the Saints after re-aggravating a hamstring injury that had plagued him during the preseason.
Gordon's one catch this season was a 17-yard game-tying touchdown in Cleveland's Week 1 tie against the Steelers.
The Patriots are 1-1 and coming off a 31-20 road loss to the Jaguars. Sunday's game is also on the road and features New England's former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who is the coach for 0-2 Detroit.