Report: Leonard Fournette Not Expected to Play vs. Titans Due to Hamstring Injury

Fournette will be out of the lineup for the second-straight week. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 23, 2018

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is "not expected to play" against the Titans on Sunday per ESPN's Adam Schefter. TJ Yeldon is expected to earn the start for Jacksonville. 

Sunday's matchup with Tennessee will be the second-straight week without Fournette in the Jaguars' backfield. The LSU product did not play against the Patriots in Week 2 after injuring his hamstring against the Giants in the season opener. 

Jacksonville's offense didn't slow down without its starting back last week. Quarterback Blake Bortles threw for 376 yards and four touchdowns in the AFC title game rematch, fueling a 31-20 Jaguars' victory.

The Jaguars will look to keep their undefeated record alive on Sunday when they host the Titans. Kickoff from EverBank Field is Jacksonville is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.

