Rams cornerback Marcus Peters suffered an ankle injury in the team's game against the Chargers on Sunday and is questionable to return.

He was helped off the field during the second quarter, while struggling to put weight on his right leg.

The 25-year-old was traded to the Rams this offseason. He had 46 combined tackles last season with five interceptions.

Peters was drafted by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft. In his rookie season, Peters had 60 combined tackles with eight interceptions and two touchdowns.

