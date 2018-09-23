Watch: Patrick Mahomes Escapes Pressure, Slings Touchdown Pass to Demetrius Harris

Patrick Mahomes added another highlight to his impressive sophomore season.

By Michael Shapiro
September 23, 2018

Patrick Mahomes continued to look like a cheat code in the first half against the 49ers on Sunday, throwing for 252 yards and three touchdowns. And Mahomes' first touchdown of the day was particularly electric. 

The second-year QB looked to be dead meat for a San Francisco defender as he escaped the pocket to his left, setting up a fourth and goal.

But Mahomes quickly reversed course, shaking free from the defense as he spun to the right. Mahomes set his feet after scrambling for four seconds, firing a strike to wideout Demetrius Harris in the back corner of the end zone. Kansas City took a 21-7 lead with the touchdown toss.

Watch Mahomes' QB wizardry below.

Mahomes now has 13 touchdown passes on the year and entered Sunday's contest completing 69.1% of passes. Kansas City leads San Francisco 35-7 at the half.

