Patrick Mahomes continued to look like a cheat code in the first half against the 49ers on Sunday, throwing for 252 yards and three touchdowns. And Mahomes' first touchdown of the day was particularly electric.

The second-year QB looked to be dead meat for a San Francisco defender as he escaped the pocket to his left, setting up a fourth and goal.

But Mahomes quickly reversed course, shaking free from the defense as he spun to the right. Mahomes set his feet after scrambling for four seconds, firing a strike to wideout Demetrius Harris in the back corner of the end zone. Kansas City took a 21-7 lead with the touchdown toss.

Watch Mahomes' QB wizardry below.

Patrick Mahomes is a real-life video game 😱#SFvsKC pic.twitter.com/4J2IZiCTgH — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 23, 2018

Mahomes now has 13 touchdown passes on the year and entered Sunday's contest completing 69.1% of passes. Kansas City leads San Francisco 35-7 at the half.