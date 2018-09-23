Week 3 of the NFL season continued on Sunday with a set of 14 games throughout the day, including 10 games in the 1 p.m. ET block.

The national anthem was played prior to the start of the games and some players protested racial injustice and police brutality in the United States by making some sort of demonstration during the song.

This comes after the league decided to hold off on implementing a new national anthem policy for this season after it had initially introduced a new policy in May that said players were mandated to stand on the sidelines during the anthem or remain in the locker room.

Get a roundup of all the players who protested racial inequality in Week 3 below.

Saints vs. Falcons

All players stood for the national anthem.

49ers vs. Chiefs

All players stood for the national anthem.

Raiders vs. Dolphins

Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem and defensive end Robert Quinn raised a fist in the air to protest social injustice in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.

Bills vs. Vikings

All players stood for the national anthem.

Colts vs. Eagles

All players stood for the national anthem.

Packers vs. Redskins

All players stood for the national anthem.

Bengals vs. Panthers

All players stood for the national anthem.

Titans vs. Jaguars

All players stood for the national anthem.

Broncos vs. Ravens

All players stood for the national anthem.

Giants vs. Texans

All players stood for the national anthem.