Which NFL Players Protested Racial Injustice With a Demonstration During the National Anthem Week 3?

Get a roundup of all the NFL players who protested racial injustice with a demonstration during the national anthem in Week 3 of the 2018 season.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 23, 2018

Week 3 of the NFL season continued on Sunday with a set of 14 games throughout the day, including 10 games in the 1 p.m. ET block.

The national anthem was played prior to the start of the games and some players protested racial injustice and police brutality in the United States by making some sort of demonstration during the song.

This comes after the league decided to hold off on implementing a new national anthem policy for this season after it had initially introduced a new policy in May that said players were mandated to stand on the sidelines during the anthem or remain in the locker room.

Get a roundup of all the players who protested racial inequality in Week 3 below.

Saints vs. Falcons

All players stood for the national anthem.

49ers vs. Chiefs

All players stood for the national anthem.

Raiders vs. Dolphins

Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson kneeled during the anthem and defensive end Robert Quinn raised a fist in the air to protest social injustice in the United States. All other players stood for the anthem.

Bills vs. Vikings

All players stood for the national anthem.

Colts vs. Eagles

All players stood for the national anthem.

Packers vs. Redskins

All players stood for the national anthem.

Bengals vs. Panthers

All players stood for the national anthem.

Titans vs. Jaguars

All players stood for the national anthem.

Broncos vs. Ravens

All players stood for the national anthem.

Giants vs. Texans

All players stood for the national anthem.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)