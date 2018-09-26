Texans Safety Andre Hal's Cancer in Remission

Matt Patterson via AP

After Andre Hal was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in May, the safety's cancer is in remission. 

By Will Ragatz
September 26, 2018

Texans safety Andre Hal's cancer is in remission, the team announced Wednesday

"Andre has made dramatic improvements and his treating physicians have declared his disease is presently in remission," Texans physician Dr. James Muntz said in a statement. "Andre will continue to be monitored while he advances through his protocols." 

Hal was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in May after experiencing blurry vision during OTAs. He chose to stay away from chemotherapy, instead taking a drug through an IV, in part to give him the chance to play this season if he beat the disease. Hal was informed on Sept. 18 that his cancer was in remission.

"Today's one of those days that is bigger than football," head coach Bill O'Brien said, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "Dre never wavered in his belief he would beat it. And he has."

Why Deshaun Watson Isn’t at the Root of the Texans’ Problems

Texans head athletic trainer Geoff Kaplan said Hal could return to the field in 2018.

"I think everything is on the table," Kaplan said, according to Deepi Sidhu of HoustonTexans.com

Hal, a seventh-round pick out of Vanderbilt in 2014, has become a key starter in the secondary during his four seasons with the Texans. He started all 16 games last season and has recorded nine interceptions over the last three years. Hal is under contract with Houston through the 2019 season.

 


 

