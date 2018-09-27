The Cleveland Browns are one step closer to having Tyrod Taylor available for Week 4 after the quarterback cleared concussion protocol on Thursday, the team announced.

Taylor returned to practice on Thursday but is dealing with a back injury from Sunday's game. The 29-year-old is expected to be Baker Mayfield's primary backup against the Raiders if he is healthy. Whether or not he will be, however, has yet to be determined.

"We will see," head coach Hue Jackson said concerning Taylor's status for Sunday. "We'll see exactly where that is. (Taylor) didn't do a lot so I'll make sure that if we do put him out there, that he's ready to go. I'll know more about that tomorrow."

Taylor suffered a concussion during the first half of the Browns' thrilling 21-17 comeback win over the New York Jets. Mayfield, who rallied the Browns from a 14-point second-quarter deficit after Taylor exited the game, was named the team's starting quarterback on Monday.

Jackson said the team has no intention in trading Taylor despite his drop on the depth chart.

"Tyrod is going to be needed," Jackson said on Monday. "He is the backup quarterback on this team if he is healthy, and he has played. His teammates know who he is and how he goes about the rhythm of his game. I think it is always good to have that kind of depth at that position, especially if we are traveling down this road, which we are."

The Browns are preparing Drew Stanton for the backup role in case Taylor is unavailable by Friday. Stanton went 3-1 for the Cardinals last season and has a career record of 11-6.

The Browns will play the Oakland Raiders on the road at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.