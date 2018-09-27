The Rams host the Vikings on Thursday to open Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from the L.A. Memorial Coliseum is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Bills beat the Vikings 27–6 on Sunday in rookie quarterback Josh Allen's first road game. With three fumbles and three sacks, Allen recovered and recorded three touchdowns. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had three turnovers. Minnesota (1–1–1) only had six rushing attempts in the game.

The Rams (3–0) are coming off a 35–23 win over the Chargers in the battle of L.A that was the two teams' first meeting since relocating to Los Angeles. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 354 yards and three touchdowns. But the Rams lost cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters to injury for a few weeks.

Last year, the Vikings beat the Rams 24–7.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFLN

Live Stream: FoxSportsGo. You can stream the game on fuboTV. fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next three games:

Rams: at Seahawks (10/7); at Broncos (10/14); at 49ers (10/21)

Vikings: at Eagles (10/7); vs. Cardinals (10/14); at Jets (10/21)