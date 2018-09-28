Colts to Honor Fallen Linebacker Edwin Jackson During Matchup With Texans

Jackson was killed by a drunk driver on Feb. 4.

By Michael Shapiro
September 28, 2018

Former Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson will be honored by the organization on Sunday, nearly eight months after he was killed by a drunk driver on the morning of Super Bowl LII. 

Indianapolis will formally recognize Jackson on Sunday per the team's website, hosting his family while making a $25,000 donation to the Edwin Jackson 53 foundation

"I think a lot of guys that know [Jackson] in this locker room keep him alive in their heads and in their souls," Colts quarterback Andrew Luck said. "I certainly find myself thinking about him at different times and he was such a positive member of this team. We are so lucky and grateful to get to play football and he certainly took advantage of that. He was a joy and an honor to play with and be around.”

Colts players will be wearing an "EJ" sticker on their helmets on Sunday, and Indianapolis' coaching staff will don a pin with Jackson's initials.

The 1–2 Colts will host the Texans on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET. 

