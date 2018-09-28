Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is out for Atlanta's Week 4 game against the Bengals, head coach Dan Quinn said per ESPN's Field Yates.

Freeman was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his knee in the team's Week 1 loss to the Eagles. Despite the improvement, the 26-year-old star will not be ready to return Sunday.

Wide receiver Julio Jones was also listed as a limited participant on Thursday. Jones, who has been on the injury report with a calf injury, didn’t practice on Wednesday, but there has not been any sign that he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Freeman, a two-time Pro Bowler, was selected by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Florida State.