Report: Rams WR Robert Woods's Home Robbed During Thursday Night Football Game vs. Vikings

Robert Woods's home was reportedly robbed in Los Angeles during Rams' win vs. Vikings.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 28, 2018

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods's home was robbed during the team's Thursday Night Football game against the Vikings, according to USA Today.

Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Jeff Lee confirmed to USA Today that a robbery had taken place at an address that matches Woods's. 

Woods reportedly returned to his San Fernando Valley home on Thursday night to find it burglarized. Lee told USA Today that three suspects wearing hoodies broke a glass door while making their entrance into Woods's residence. The intruders allegedly stole an undetermined amount of property before they were seen fleeing the scene.

The investigation is still in the "preliminary stages," according to USA Today

NFL
Falcons RB Devonta Freeman Out for Week 4 Against Bengals

Woods, who joined the Rams in 2017, caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 38-31 win over Minnesota.

