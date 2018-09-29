Week 4 Actives/Inactives: Rob Gronkowski, Josh Gordon Both Active For Patriots

Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 4.

By Michael Shapiro
September 29, 2018

New England will look to boost its offense with a key addition against Miami on Sunday as Josh Gordon will make his first appearance in a Patriots uniform. Gordon will suit up after missing last week with a hamstring injury, joined by Rob Gronkowski, who will play despite a banged-up ankle. 

A pair of impact defenders will be out in Dallas. Sean Lee is inactive with a hamstring injury for the Cowboys while Ezekiel Ansah is inactive for the Lions with a shoulder injury.

Two marquee backs will also be inactive in Atlanta. Joe Mixon will miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury, and Devonta Freeman will also be out with the same ailment. 

Check out the key actives and inactives for Week 4 below:

Inactives

• Colts tight end Jack Doyle (hip)

• Colts running back Marlon Mack (hamstring) 

• Bengals running back Joe Mixon (knee) 

• Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (knee)

• Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder)

• Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring)

• Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring)

• Eagles running back Corey Clement (hamstring)

Actives

• Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder)

• Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle)

• Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring)

• Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle/hamstring)

• Bills running back LeSean McCoy (rib)

• Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee)

• Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (hip)

• Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring)

