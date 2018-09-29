New England will look to boost its offense with a key addition against Miami on Sunday as Josh Gordon will make his first appearance in a Patriots uniform. Gordon will suit up after missing last week with a hamstring injury, joined by Rob Gronkowski, who will play despite a banged-up ankle.

A pair of impact defenders will be out in Dallas. Sean Lee is inactive with a hamstring injury for the Cowboys while Ezekiel Ansah is inactive for the Lions with a shoulder injury.

Two marquee backs will also be inactive in Atlanta. Joe Mixon will miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury, and Devonta Freeman will also be out with the same ailment.

Check out the key actives and inactives for Week 4 below:

Inactives

• Colts tight end Jack Doyle (hip)

• Colts running back Marlon Mack (hamstring)

• Bengals running back Joe Mixon (knee)

• Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (knee)

• Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder)

• Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring)

• Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring)

• Eagles running back Corey Clement (hamstring)

Actives

• Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder)

• Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle)

• Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring)

• Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle/hamstring)

• Bills running back LeSean McCoy (rib)

• Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee)

• Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (hip)

• Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring)