Here are some of the notable NFL players who are inactive for Week 4.
New England will look to boost its offense with a key addition against Miami on Sunday as Josh Gordon will make his first appearance in a Patriots uniform. Gordon will suit up after missing last week with a hamstring injury, joined by Rob Gronkowski, who will play despite a banged-up ankle.
A pair of impact defenders will be out in Dallas. Sean Lee is inactive with a hamstring injury for the Cowboys while Ezekiel Ansah is inactive for the Lions with a shoulder injury.
Two marquee backs will also be inactive in Atlanta. Joe Mixon will miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury, and Devonta Freeman will also be out with the same ailment.
Check out the key actives and inactives for Week 4 below:
Inactives
• Colts tight end Jack Doyle (hip)
• Colts running back Marlon Mack (hamstring)
• Bengals running back Joe Mixon (knee)
• Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (knee)
• Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder)
• Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring)
• Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring)
• Eagles running back Corey Clement (hamstring)
Actives
• Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (shoulder)
• Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle)
• Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring)
• Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle/hamstring)
• Bills running back LeSean McCoy (rib)
• Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee)
• Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (hip)
• Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring)