Bears Captain Akiem Hicks Ejected in First Half for Pushing Referee

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was ejected from Week 4's contest against the Bucs after shoving an official.

By Kaelen Jones
September 30, 2018

Just about everything had gone the Bears way in their Week 4 matchup against the Buccaneers until late in the first half.

Chicago defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, a team captain, was ejected from the contest after appearing to shove an official with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter. The incident occurred following Bears safety Eddie Jackson's interception which gave them the ball back while winning 35-3. Hicks looked to be getting into a discussion with a Tampa Bay player, and appeared to move a referee as he stepped between them. 

As Hicks left the field, he apparently tossed his jersey and helmet into the stands before heading to the locker room.

It's possible that Hicks could face a potential suspension for his action. Last year, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was suspended by the NFL for one game after making contact with an official during a Thursday night game against the Chiefs.

According to the league's operations site, making physical contact with a referee for the first time can amount to a minimum fine of $33,425.

 

