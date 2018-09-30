Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (Hamstring) Could Miss Thursday Night Game vs. Patriots

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters that receiver T.Y. Hilton could miss Thursday's matchup against the Patriots.

By Kaelen Jones
September 30, 2018

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton could miss Thursday night's contest against the Patriots due to a hamstring injury, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Sunday.

Hilton caught four passes for a game-high 115 yards on six targets against the Texans before he departed the contest due to a hamstring injury.

The Colts missed Hilton's presence, particularly on their final possession, when they went for it on fourth-and-4 from their own 43-yard line. Reich said that Hilton typically runs a "money route" on the play call he made, but third-year wideout Chester Rogers ran it in his place.

Earlier in Sunday's contest, Hilton injured his chest after making a 40-yard catch when he was brought down at the end of the play. He immediately headed to the locker room and was initially ruled questionable to return, but later returned to the game.

Including Hilton, Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck targeted nine different players against the Texans on Sunday. Rogers finished with eight catches for 85 yards, which was the second-most on the team.

