The New England Patriots will host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East showdown on Sunday afternoon.

The Dolphins are 3-0 heading into this weekend's contest after a 28-20 win over the winless Raiders in Week 3. Veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for three touchdowns and 289 yards without a single interception while receiver Jakeem Grant notched a pair touchdowns to secure the win over Oakland.

The Patriots are off to an unexpected 1-2 start, securing their sole win of the season in Week 1 against the Texans. QB Tom Brady and his team look to recover from back-to-back losses to the Jaguars and then the Lions with a win over Miami at home this weekend. Brady completed just 14 of 26 for 133 yards in Detroit. The team's lone touchdown came in the third quarter, when Brady attempted to stage a second half comeback. The Patriots were unable to recover from their 10 point deficit before the Lions added six more points to the score with two field goals in the fourth quarter.

New England looks to secure their second win of the season at home this weekend, while Miami hopes to remain undefeated.

Here's how to watch:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

