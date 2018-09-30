Marcus Mariota and the Titans were the comeback kids on Sunday, erasing a 14-point second-half deficit to defeat the Eagles 26-23 in overtime. Tennessee now sits at 3–1, leading the Jaguars for the top spot in the AFC South.

Philadelphia took a 17-3 lead midway through the third quarter, looking in control at Nissan Stadium on a touchdown catch by Alshon Jeffery, who returned to make his season debut.

But the Titans defense turned up the heat following Jeffery's grab, generating consistent pressure on Carson Wentz en route to four sacks and a forced fumble. With the defense locking down Philadelphia, Mariota and the Titans attack shined, tallying 344 yards passing.

Philadelphia took a three-point lead in overtime, yet it wasn't enough to stop Mariota and Co. Corey Davis hauled in a touchdown catch on a jump ball with 16 seconds remaining in overtime, giving Tennessee its third victory of the season. The game-winning grab was the first of Davis' career, putting an exclamation mark on his nine-catch, 161-yard effort.

The Titans will look to extend their three-game winning streak next week against the Bills. Kickoff from New Era Field in Buffalo is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.