Alshon Jeffery Will Play Against Titans, Make First Appearance of 2018

Jeffery has missed the season's first three games with an shoulder injury.

By Michael Shapiro
September 30, 2018

Carson Wentz will get a key piece of his receiving corps back on the field on Sunday as Alshon Jeffery will make his first appearance of 2018, per ESPN's Chris Mortensen

The Eagles' receiver missed the first three games of the season with a hurt shoulder, nursing the same injury he played through for the entire 2017 season. But Jeffery is now reportedly off the mend and ready to join his teammates in their defense of Super Bowl LII. 

Jeffery snagged 57 catches for 789 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with Philadelphia last year, adding three scores in the playoffs. 

Philadelphia's offense has scuffled through three weeks, averaging under 20 points per game. The Eagles' attack will look to get on track on Sunday, heading on the road to face the Titans. 

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville is slated for 1 p.m. ET

 

 

