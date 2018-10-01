Report: Le'Veon Bell Expected to Return to Steelers During Week 7 Bye

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bell has held out the season's first four weeks due to a contract dispute. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 01, 2018

Le'Veon Bell will make his return to the Steelers by the end of October, per ESPN's Jeremy Folwer, with the three-time Pro Bowler expecting to "report to the Steelers during the Week 7 bye."

Bell has held out of Pittsburgh's first four games this season due to a contract dispute. He has been fined $853,000 for each game he's sat out in 2018. 

The Steelers offense struggled in Week 4 without the Michigan State product, scoring just 14 points against the Ravens. Pittsburgh ranked fifth in the NFL in points per game last season behind 1,291 rushing yards and nine touchdowns from Bell. 

Pittsburgh will take the field in two more contests before Bell reportedly returns. The Steelers host the Falcons on Oct. 7, then travel on the road to face the Bengals on Oct. 14. Bell's expected first game back will be on Oct. 28 against the Browns. 

