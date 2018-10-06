Report: Earl Thomas Fined $13,369 by NFL for Flipping Off Seahawks Sideline

Earl Thomas has reportedly been fined for unsportsmanlike conduct during the Seahawks game against the Cardinals. 

By Charlotte Carroll
October 06, 2018

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has been fined $13,369 by the NFL for flipping off the Seahawks sideline as he was being carted off during the Cardinals game last Sunday, reports The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.

According to the Times, he was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Thomas was taken off the field during the fourth quarter of Seattle's 20–17 win over Arizona. As he was being carted off, Thomas flipped off the Seattle sideline. On Tuesday, he was placed on injured reserve.

The 29-year-old held out this offseason in hopes of getting an extension on his contract. His is currently in the last year of a four-year deal and is set to become a free agent this offseason. He's been vocal that he wanted an extension because he was afraid of getting injured while no one was committed to his playing future.

In nine seasons with Seattle, Thomas was a six-time Pro Bowler and helped lead the team to its first-ever Super Bowl win. Last season, he recorded 88 combined tackles, two interceptions and one touchdown. This year he has 22 combined tackles.  

The Seahawks next take on the Rams on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. 

 

 

