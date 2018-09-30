Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Cardinals after getting injured on Arizona's game-tying score.

Thomas had a cast on his left leg and was taken to locker room to get X-rays on it.

Thomas held out this offseason in hopes of getting an extension on his contract. His is currently in the last year of a four-year deal and is set to become a free agent this offseason.

As Thomas was coming off the field, he gave a middle finger to the Seattle sideline. Thomas has been vocal about the fact that he wanted the contract extension because he was afraid of suffering a major injury while the team was not committed to his future.

Earl Thomas leaving the field looking across the field to the Seahawks sideline. pic.twitter.com/aoIkUYu88f — Terry Blount (@TBlountSports) September 30, 2018

The full video, the injury, the cart, the finger to the #Seahawks sideline.pic.twitter.com/GqLe8S2NFj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 30, 2018

Thomas, 29, is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

Seattle won the game 20-17 thanks to a Sebastian Janikowski field goal as time expired.