Safety Earl Thomas Flips Off Seahawks' Sideline While Being Carted Off in Fourth Quarter

The Seahawks safety is in the last year of his contract.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 30, 2018

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Cardinals after getting injured on Arizona's game-tying score.

Thomas had a cast on his left leg and was taken to locker room to get X-rays on it.

Thomas held out this offseason in hopes of getting an extension on his contract. His is currently in the last year of a four-year deal and is set to become a free agent this offseason.

As Thomas was coming off the field, he gave a middle finger to the Seattle sideline. Thomas has been vocal about the fact that he wanted the contract extension because he was afraid of suffering a major injury while the team was not committed to his future.

Thomas, 29, is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.

Seattle won the game 20-17 thanks to a Sebastian Janikowski field goal as time expired.

