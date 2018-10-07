Eric Reid Continues Protest, Kneels During National Anthem in First Game With Panthers

Reid was the first teammate to join Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem.

By Michael Shapiro
October 07, 2018

Panthers safety Eric Reid kneeled during the national anthem on Sunday, continuing his protest of police brutality and racial inequality from his time with the 49ers. 

Reid suited up for the first time in 2018 on Sunday, remaining a free agent for the first four games of the season. In 2016, he was the first player to join Colin Kaepernick in protest during the national anthem. Reid played 13 games for San Francisco in 2017. 

Reid discussed the possibility of continuing his protest upon joining Carolina on Monday, telling the media he had yet to make a decision. Reid noted he would continue to speak out against racial injustice regardless of his actions during the national anthem, adding, "nothing will change unless you talk about it."

The LSU product received support from his teammates on Sunday. Following the anthem, Reid was reportedly, "hugged by several teammates," per ESPN's Jason Reid.

Reid is currently engaged in a collusion case against the NFL, seperate from the suit filed by Colin Kaepernick. Reid alleges that NFL owners worked to keep him unsigned during free agency due to his protests during the national anthem.

 

