Report: Eagles RB Jay Ajayi Has Torn ACL, Out for Season

Ajayi rushed for 29 yards on eight carries in Sunday's loss to the Vikings. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 08, 2018

Eagles running back Jay Ajayi will miss the rest of 2018 after suffering a torn ACL against the Vikings on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He was placed on injured reserve by Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. 

The four-year veteran has rushed for 184 yards on 45 carries this season, reaching the end zone three times. Ajayi criticized the Eagles' playcalling against Minnesota following Sunday's loss, upset over Philadelphia's 17 carries compared to 35 passing attempts. 

"If I remember correctly, we had maybe three carries at the end of the first quarter," Ajayi told reporters postgame. "With the offensive line we have on this team, running the ball like that, that doesn't make sense to me."

Ajayi won't be able to help balance the Eagles' offense after Sunday's injury, leaving the task to running backs Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood. Both Clement and Smallwood have registered one rushing touchdown in 2018. 

The Boise State product was traded to Philadelphia from Miami midway through the 2018 season. Ajayi totaled 873 rushing yards last season, playing seven games for both the Eagles and Dolphins. He was a criticial part of the Eagles' run to Super Bowl LII, tallying 217 yards on 58 rushing attempts in the playoffs.

Philadelphia will have a short turnaround without Ajayi following Sunday's defeat. The Eagles play in New York this week, facing the Giants on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

