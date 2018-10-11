The Giants fined wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. an undisclosed amount for his comments in last week’s ESPN interview, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports.

In a sit-down interview with with ESPN's Josina Anderson alongside rapper Lil' Wayne, Beckham expressed frustration with the New York offense. Beckham also questioned quarterback Eli Manning's success when asked if he was the problem.

"I don't know," Beckham told Anderson. "Like I said, I feel like he's not going to get out the pocket. He's not, we know Eli's not running it. But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it, yeah, but it's been pretty safe and it's been, you know ... cool catching shallow [routes] and trying to take it to the house. But I'm, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody."

He also discussed being in New York, and how he loves being in Los Angeles.

Glazer reported on Sunday that Giants head coach Pat Shurmur was "absolutely livid" and had Beckham apologize to the team on Saturday. According to Pro Football Talk, Beckham didn't let the team know he was doing the interview.