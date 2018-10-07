Odell Beckham Jr. didn't hold back in an interview with ESPN's Josina Anderson on Sunday, giving his take on the Giants' offense and life in New York.

In a two-part sit-down interview alongside rapper Lil' Wayne, Beckham gave a number of answers that will raise the eyebrows of Giants fans, most notably regarding his frustration with the New York attack.

The Giants have not scored 30 points in a game since the 2015 season, a point of frustration for the three-time Pro Bowler. Beckham was asked whether Eli Manning is the problem in the Giants' offense, and Beckham didn't exactly stand by his quarterback.

"I don't know," Beckham told Anderson. "Like I said, I feel like he's not going to get out the pocket. He's not, we know Eli's not running it. But is it a matter of time issue? Can he still throw it, yeah, but it's been pretty safe and it's been, you know ... cool catching shallow [routes] and trying to take it to the house. But I'm, you know, I want to go over the top of somebody."

Beckham continued to vent his frustrations, noting he is being "outschemed" by opposing coaches.

"I haven't been in this situation. I haven't been in the place where I felt like I could really go out and do everything that I'm capable of doing," Beckham said. "I don't get 20 targets like some other receivers, you know."

Watch Beckham's full ESPN interview below:

The 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year also commented on his life in New York. Despite signing a 5-year, $95 million contract with the Giants in August, Beckham didn't seem thrilled with the Big Apple, preferring the opposite coast.

"Obviously, I love seeing the sunshine all the time. I love, you know, I love being in L.A," Beckham said. "I just like that atmosphere, but this is where I'm at. I remember before games, I used to get that. I used to get butterflies, like good butterflies. I was anxious. And now when I step on the field, it's something completely different. It's not butterflies."

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur was not pleased with his star receiver's comments. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that the first-year head coach was "absolutely livid" and has Beckham apologize to the team on Saturday.

Beckham has tallied 31 catches for 331 yards on the season, but has yet to reach the end zone. That's remained unchanged through one quarter on Sunday, as the Giants trail the Panthers 14-3. Beckham has tallied three catches for 45 yards, but dropped a pass on third down and had a punt bounce off of his leg, recovered by the Panthers for a touchdown.