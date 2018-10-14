How to Watch Bears vs. Dolphins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch the Bears vs. Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 14.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 14, 2018

The Dolphins will host the Bears for Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. 

Chicago sits atop the NFC North with a 3–1 record and looks for its fourth straight win. The Bears are coming off a bye week. Before the week off, the Bears soundly beat the Buccaneers 48–10. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for a career-high six touchdown passes — one shy of an NFL record. Khalil Mack continues to make an impact as he recorded a strip sack in the first half of the game. He has recorded four forced fumbles and one interception to go along with 17 combined tackles.

The Dolphins (3–2) are coming off a 27–17 loss to the Bengels. Cincinnati scored 24 points in the fourth quarter, with Miami scoring none. 

How to Watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: FoxSportsGo. Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

