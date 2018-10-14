Rams WR Cooper Kupp Questionable After Getting Carted Off vs. Broncos

Cooper Kupp was injured on an illegal tackle in the second quarter.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 14, 2018

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a knee injury and is questionable to return to his team's game against the Broncos after he was carted off Sunday in Denver, the team announced

Kupp was injured on an illegal tackle in the second quarter. He went down and the cart came out to take him off. Broadcasters said he couldn't put any weight on it as he got off the cart in the tunnel. 

Kupp was ruled out of last week's win over the Seahawks after suffering a concussion. 

Kupp had no receptions in the game. On the season, Kupp has 30 receptions for 438 yards and five touchdowns. 

Follow the game here.

