Watch: Nathan Peterman Tosses Pick-Six to Give Texans Win Over Bills

Peterman completed six passes and threw two interceptions after replacing Josh Allen.

By Michael Shapiro
October 14, 2018

Nathan Peterman looked primed for a redemption story against the Texans on Sunday, throwing a 17-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones in the third quarter after replacing starting quarterback Josh Allen. The toss put the underdog Bills up 13-10 on Houston, giving Peterman his first touchdown of 2018.

But as the game drew to a close, Peterman reverted to his 2017 form, harkening back to his five-interception effort against the Chargers last November. 

With the game tied at 13-13 with 1:24 to play on Sunday, Peterman lined up in the shotgun at the Bills' 25-yard-line. And keeping in line with his previous performances, Peterman found an opposing jersey, throwing a pick-six to give Houston a 20-13 lead it would never relinquish.

Watch Peterman's crucial interception below:

The Pittsburgh product had a chance to make up for the error when Buffalo regained possession with 1:16 to play. But as Peterman is known to do, he threw another interception, slinging across his body and into the arms of a Texans' defender. 

Sunday's defeat dropped Buffalo to 2–4 on the season. The Bills will look to rebound next week, traveling on the road to face the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET. 

