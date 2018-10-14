We have a bit of a shake-up in the Top 5, thanks to the Patriots' thrilling win over the Chiefs on Sunday night. The Rams remain in the top spot, but this week it's unanimous, and the Chiefs have fallen to No. 4. The Eagles made the biggest jump this week, as both they and the Steelers climbed into the Top 10. And the Panthers suffered the biggest drop, though the Jaguars weren't far behind.

1. Los Angeles Rams (6-0)

Last Week’s rank: 1

Points in poll: 288

Highest-place vote: 1 (9)

Lowest-place vote: 1 (9)

Last week’s result: Win 23-20 at Denver

Next game: at San Francisco

The Rams are now the only perfect team left, so a no-brainer to stay on top of the rankings. They remain No. 1, and this week it’s unanimous.

2. New England Patriots (4-2)

Last Week’s rank: 3

Points in poll: 274

Highest-place vote: 2 (4)

Lowest-place vote: 3 (5)

Last week’s result: Win 43-40 vs. Kansas City

Next game: at Chicago

Perhaps the Patriots’ three-week climb back toward the top is proof that we shouldn’t be so quick to move teams up or down. But they can’t reclaim their preseason spot at No. 1 until the Rams lose.

3. New Orleans Saints (4-1)

Last Week’s rank: 4

Points in poll: 267

Highest-place vote: 2 (4)

Lowest-place vote: 7 (1)

Last week’s result: Bye

Next game: at Baltimore

The Saints had a good bye week, as the Panthers’ loss puts them a game up in the NFC South.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (5-1)

Last Week’s rank: 2

Points in poll: 266

Highest-place vote: 2 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 4 (5)

Last week’s result: Loss 43-40 at New England

Next game: vs. Cincinnati

It’s understandable that the Chiefs would fall behind the Patriots in these rankings, but we also shouldn’t kill them for a 3-point loss in New England. It looks like our voters didn't.

5. Minnesota Vikings (3-2-1)

Last Week’s rank: 7

Points in poll: 242

Highest-place vote: 5 (4)

Lowest-place vote: 10 (1)

Last week’s result: Win 27-17 vs. Arizona

Next game: at New York Jets

It took six games to see any semblance of a rushing attack, and if that keeps up it could be an enormous complement to a potent passing game.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (3-3)

Last Week’s rank: 12

Points in poll: 238

Highest-place vote: 4 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 9 (1)

Last week’s result: Win 34-13 at New York Giants

Next game: vs. Carolina

Regardless of how bad the Giants might be, it still had to be comforting for Eagles fans to see their team play like the 2017 version for a night. Our voters seem to agree the game said more about the Eagles.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2-1)

Last Week’s rank: 11

Points in poll: 235

Highest-place vote: 5 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 8 (3)

Last week’s result: Win 28-21 at Cincinnati

Next game: Bye

Is Le’Veon Bell actually going to show up and play after the bye week? Who knows. But sitting at 3-2-1 when he returns doesn’t look too bad.

T-8. Green Bay Packers (3-2-1)

Last Week’s rank: T-8

Points in poll: 221

Highest-place vote: 5 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 12 (1)

Last week’s result: Win 33-30 vs. San Francisco

Next game: Bye

The Packers pulled one out as few other teams could on Monday night. Now they have a week to try to get healthy before road dates with the Rams and Patriots.

T-8. Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

Last Week’s rank: 10

Points in poll: 221

Highest-place vote: 6 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 11 (1)

Last week’s result: Win 38-14 at Cleveland

Next game: vs. Tennessee (London)

That’s three straight wins, and the Chargers look well on their way to a first playoff berth since 2013.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (4-2)

Last Week’s rank: T-8

Points in poll: 201

Highest-place vote: 8 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 12 (4)

Last week’s result: Loss 28-21 vs. Pittsburgh

Next game: at Kansas City

The Bengals had a chance for a real statement win, but instead the AFC North is wide open with another tough game on the way.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-3)

Last Week’s rank: 5

Points in poll: 199

Highest-place vote: 8 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 16 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 40-7 at Dallas

Next game: vs. Houston

It’s not just that they lost the last two weeks, it’s how.

12. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

Last Week’s rank: 14

Points in poll: 192

Highest-place vote: 7 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 13 (5)

Last week’s result: Win 21-0 at Tennessee

Next game: vs. New Orleans

The Ravens have allowed just 77 points, 19 fewer than any other team in the league—including teams that have played only five games.

13. Carolina Panthers (3-2)

Last Week’s rank: 6

Points in poll: 191

Highest-place vote: 9 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 15 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 23-17 at Washington

Next game: at Philadelphia

Carolina’s tour of the NFC East could be going better. After needing a last-second field goal to top the Giants, and then falling behind early against the Redskins, they now have to go to Philadelphia.

14. Miami Dolphins (4-2)

Last Week’s rank: 17

Points in poll: 153

Highest-place vote: 13 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 18 (2)

Last week’s result: Win 31-28 (OT) vs. Chicago

Next game: vs. Detroit

So many Brock puns.

T-15. Atlanta Falcons (2-4)

Last Week’s rank: 16

Points in poll: 148

Highest-place vote: 14 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 21 (2)

Last week’s result: Win 34-29 vs. Tampa Bay

Next game: vs. New York Giants

“The Falcons are still good enough to reel off a few wins and get back into the playoff picture, but now they have basically no margin for error the rest of the season.” – Last week’s blurb.

T-15. Dallas Cowboys (3-3)

Last Week’s rank: 20

Points in poll: 148

Highest-place vote: 12 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 20 (2)

Last week’s result: Win 40-7 vs. Jacksonville

Next game: at Washington

The Cowboys have alternated road losses and home wins all season. Next week at Washington would be an important time to break that cycle.

17. Houston Texans (3-3)

Last Week’s rank: 15

Points in poll: 143

Highest-place vote: 14 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 21 (1)

Last week’s result: Win 20-13 vs. Buffalo

Next game: at Jacksonville

From 0-3 to 3-3. The Texans have not made it easy during this winning streak, but there’s now a three-way tie atop the AFC South.

18. Chicago Bears (3-2)

Last Week’s rank: 13

Points in poll: 137

Highest-place vote: 14 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 20 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 31-28 (OT) at Miami

Next game: vs. New England

The Bears had as disappointing a loss as anybody in Week 6, in a surprise Brock Osweiler start after the bye. That will continue to sting all year.

19. Washington Redskins (3-2)

Last Week’s rank: 19

Points in poll: 132

Highest-place vote: 13 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 22 (2)

Last week’s result: Win 23-17 vs. Carolina

Next game: vs. Dallas

The Redskins have alternated impressive wins and dispiriting losses. Next week hosting Dallas would be an important time to break that cycle.

20. Detroit Lions (2-3)

Last Week’s rank: 18

Points in poll: 129

Highest-place vote: 16 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 22 (1)

Last week’s result: Bye

Next game: at Miami

All four teams in the NFC North are within a game of each other. The Lions return from the bye week looking at up at everyone, but with a winnable game in Miami.

21. Seattle Seahawks (3-3)

Last Week’s rank: 21

Points in poll: 121

Highest-place vote: 15 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 23 (1)

Last week’s result: Win 27-3 vs. Oakland (in London)

Next game: Bye

The Seahawks’ flight home from London had to be much better than the Raiders’.

22. Tennessee Titans (3-3)

Last Week’s rank: 22

Points in poll: 96

Highest-place vote: 19 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 25 (2)

Last week’s result: Loss 21-0 vs. Baltimore

Next game: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (London)

It’s been two weeks since the Titans flooded our mentions because they were upset about their team’s ranking. Since then:

Bills 13 – Titans 12

Ravens 21 – Titans 0

23. New York Jets (3-3)

Last Week’s rank: 26

Points in poll: 90

Highest-place vote: 18 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 25 (2)

Last week’s result: Win 42-34 vs. Indianapolis

Next game: vs. Minnesota

The Jets are 3-3 with the fifth-best point differential in the AFC, but our panel is not quite ready to treat them like a real playoff contender.

24. Cleveland Browns (2-3-1)

Last Week’s rank: 23

Points in poll: 81

Highest-place vote: 23 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 26 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 38-14 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Next game: at Tampa Bay

This was the first game of the season that the Browns were never really in. But that happens from time-to-time during the season. They’re still a much-improved team.

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3)

Last Week’s rank: 25

Points in poll: 65

Highest-place vote: 25 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 27 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 34-29 at Atlanta

Next game: vs. Cleveland

Now 0-1 with Jameis Winston as the starter, and the 2-0 start feels much further in the rearview mirror.

26. Denver Broncos (2-4)

Last Week’s rank: 27

Points in poll: 64

Highest-place vote: 22 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 28 (2)

Last week’s result: Loss 23-20 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Next game: at Arizona

The Broncos have now lost four straight, and have to get right back after it on the road on Thursday night.

27. New York Giants (1-5)

Last Week’s rank: 24

Points in poll: 61

Highest-place vote: 21 (2)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 34-13 vs. Philadelphia

Next game: at Atlanta

The Giants are in total disarray. You’ve probably already seen a million thinkpieces about them since Thursday, so we can just move on for now.

28. Indianapolis Colts (1-5)

Last Week’s rank: 28

Points in poll: 43

Highest-place vote: 27 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 42-34 at New York Jets

Next game: vs. Buffalo

Remember when the Colts nearly beat the Eagles and then lost in overtime to the Texans? Two more losses since those, and the season is quickly getting away from them.

29. San Francisco 49ers (1-5)

Last Week’s rank: 31

Points in poll: 41

Highest-place vote: 25 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 31 (1)

Last week’s result: Loss 33-30 at Green Bay

Next game: vs. Los Angeles Rams

The 49ers gave the Packers everything they had, and then Aaron Rodgers happened. But in a season that was lost as soon as Jimmy G went down, a moral victory and a loss in the standings isn’t the worst result.

30. Buffalo Bills (2-4)

Last Week’s rank: 29

Points in poll: 37

Highest-place vote: 25 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 30 (4)

Last week’s result: Loss 20-13 at Houston

Next game: at Indianapolis

With Josh Allen hurting, we may see Nathan Peterman or Derek Anderson starting on Sunday. I still don't understand why this team traded A.J. McCarron in September.

31. Arizona Cardinals (1-5)

Last Week’s rank: 32

Points in poll: 16

Highest-place vote: 30 (1)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (3)

Last week’s result: Loss 27-17 at Minnesota

Next game: vs. Denver

Thursday Night Football is back! Oh, it's Cardinals-Broncos this week?

32. Oakland Raiders (1-5)

Last Week’s rank: 30

Points in poll: 12

Highest-place vote: 31 (3)

Lowest-place vote: 32 (6)

Last week’s result: Loss 27-3 vs. Seattle (in London)

Next game: Bye

The Raiders are a disaster in just about every way, but at least they get a week off.

